Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

TxDOT treats main roads, highways with brine

They’re looking ahead to keep drivers safe
By Chantale Belefanti
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 7:20 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Texas Department of Public Transportation (TXDOT) has been working on roads since Monday by laying down brine, a mixture of salt and water that helps prepare roads for snow and ice.

“We did all of I-44 yesterday,” Adele Lewis, public information officer of TXDOT, said.

They spent time focusing on treating and pre-treating roads.

“Whenever you brine the roadway and pre-treat it with the brine those roadways, those main lanes, bridges, and overpasses at the very least have protection until you can get back out there, re-access the situation to put down more brine. Put down salt and sand or a combination of both and also get a chance to plow,” Lewis said.

Lewis explained how it works.

“We go ahead and put that down on the roadway and it dries and then once moisture hits, it activates the chemical, the salt, and it doesn’t allow freezing precipitation to get to the roadway. It allows it to stay water for longer and allows it to drain off the roadway,” Lewis said.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An officer-involved shooting was reported at the Walmart on Lawrence Road Tuesday evening.
One dead in officer-involved shooting at Lawrence Road Walmart
Wednesday is a FIRST ALERT DAY. News Channel 6 will keep you updated on the latest weather...
School closures for Wednesday, Feb. 2
An officer-involved shooting was reported at the Walmart on Lawrence Road Tuesday evening.
Man killed in WF officer-involved shooting identified
41-year-old Gloria Ann Jordan
Burkburnett police arrest manslaughter suspect
Angel Medina
New details released in drive-by shooting in Wichita Falls

Latest News

Department equips officers with snow shoe attachments
WFPD ready to brace elements with snow shoe attachments
Skies aren't so blue in Texoma today, as the winter storm rolls in.
City of WF gives winter storm update
Our list of businesses, non-profits, and other organizations' changed schedules will be...
Business, non-profit and church closures on Thursday, Feb. 3
Winter snow
Canceled and postponed events on Wednesday, Feb. 2