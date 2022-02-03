TxDOT treats main roads, highways with brine

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Texas Department of Public Transportation (TXDOT) has been working on roads since Monday by laying down brine, a mixture of salt and water that helps prepare roads for snow and ice.

“We did all of I-44 yesterday,” Adele Lewis, public information officer of TXDOT, said.

They spent time focusing on treating and pre-treating roads.

“Whenever you brine the roadway and pre-treat it with the brine those roadways, those main lanes, bridges, and overpasses at the very least have protection until you can get back out there, re-access the situation to put down more brine. Put down salt and sand or a combination of both and also get a chance to plow,” Lewis said.

Lewis explained how it works.

“We go ahead and put that down on the roadway and it dries and then once moisture hits, it activates the chemical, the salt, and it doesn’t allow freezing precipitation to get to the roadway. It allows it to stay water for longer and allows it to drain off the roadway,” Lewis said.

