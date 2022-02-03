Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Unvaccinated 97 times more likely to die from COVID than those with boosters, CDC data shows

CDC Director Rochelle Walensky revealed new data Wednesday comparing COVID death rates of...
CDC Director Rochelle Walensky revealed new data Wednesday comparing COVID death rates of unvaccinated people to those who are vaccinated and those who are boosted.(CDC COVID Data Tracker)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 2:01 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Unvaccinated people are 97 times more likely to die of COVID-19 than those who are fully vaccinated and boosted, according to new data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Those who are unvaccinated are also 14 times more likely to die of COVID-19 than those who are vaccinated but not boosted.

CDC Director Rochelle Walensky presented the data Wednesday at a White House COVID-19 response team meeting.

The findings are based on information collected in early December.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

Most Read

An officer-involved shooting was reported at the Walmart on Lawrence Road Tuesday evening.
One dead in officer-involved shooting at Lawrence Road Walmart
An officer-involved shooting was reported at the Walmart on Lawrence Road Tuesday evening.
Man killed in WF officer-involved shooting identified
41-year-old Gloria Ann Jordan
WF woman killed roommate by sitting on her, police say
Wednesday is a FIRST ALERT DAY. News Channel 6 will keep you updated on the latest weather...
School closures for Wednesday, Feb. 2
41-year-old Gloria Ann Jordan
Burkburnett police arrest manslaughter suspect

Latest News

Denver Broncos executive John Elway sits on the bench before an NFL football game against the...
Elway defends himself, says Flores interview was no sham
Facebook parent company Meta's stock dropped Thursday after it reported a decline in profits in...
Meta, formerly Facebook, faces historic drop as stock tanks
Two people have died due to a Listeria outbreak linked to Dole packaged salads.
CDC: 2 dead from Listeria outbreak linked to Dole salads
President Joe Biden spoke Wednesday about the cancer "moonshot" initiative. (CNN, POOL)
Biden in NYC: Nation must come together to end gun violence
This 2012 colorized electron microscope image made available by the National Institute of...
Study identifies virulent HIV variant unrecognized for years