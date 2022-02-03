WF churches ready to help if power outages come

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Some churches in Wichita Falls are ready to open their doors to families who are needing somewhere to escape the below-freezing temperatures the city could experience if power outages occurred.

Pastors at City Hope, Grace and One Life Community Church talked with News Channel 6. Two of those church staff members are doing the same work this year as they were during last year’s snowstorm by making sure no one goes without having a hot meal and a warm place to lay their heads. The other church decided this was the year to come up with a way to lend a helping hand.

“Coming out of last year and the idea that we were caught without really a plan in place for how we could step in and help the community, we formed this team. There’s city officials, law enforcement, there’s medical,” said Lance Bourgeois, pastor of Grace Church.

When the winter storm made it’s way through Wichita Falls last February, at least eight members of the Grace Church congregation approached Bourgeois to come up with a plan to help.

“If we’ve got to get food or stuff distributed to folks to even opening up our facilities depending on the severity of the crisis that’s what we’ll do. They’ve got some money set aside that they have the authority to move in and respond pretty quickly,” said Bourgeois.

Just down the road another church, City Hope, has 50 sleeping bags, 100 blankets, and dozens of volunteers on standby ready to answer the call.

“We have a stove in our kitchen, so we can prepare hot meals, we’ve got plenty of water, and we’ve got sleeping bags. So many people donated last year and we just hung on to that stuff. In fact, we had a team that rewashed of that, got it ready for what could be,” said Ben Murray, pastor of City Hope Church.

The church also has a closet full of donated medical supplies and Murray said in about 10 minutes their sanctuary can be turned into a temporary shelter for 300 people or for however many have a need.

“There are several other churches willing and able to help, so I’m just thankful to be a part of such a great community of churches,” said Murray.

“When my friend Ben Murray from City Hope reached out and we started visiting him about this and what they did, the opportunity was they were able to offer a safe haven to the people in our community and we want to be able to contribute to that and be a part of that,” said Bourgeois.

Wichita Falls emergency management officials released a statement Wednesday saying that they have locations in place that could be used as warming centers if major power failures occur throughout the city. They say there are more than 200 hotels rooms available in Wichita Falls as well.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.