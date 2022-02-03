Email City Guide
WFPD ready to brace elements with snow shoe attachments

Extra equipment was brought in after last year’s freeze
By Michael Grace
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 6:35 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Preparations for this week’s snow are on the mind of everyone, including the Wichita Falls Police Department.

After having several officers suffer injuries from slipping on ice from last year’s freeze, the decision was made to order slip-on wiring attachments for shoes to ensure better traction this time around.

“One of our lieutenants here at the department looked into some of these spring cover bottoms for your shoes that you can just slip on and it helps to grip the ice,” Sgt. Charlie Eipper said.

The attachments run for about $30 and can be found here.

