Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Black ice will be problematic for a few days

By Garrett James
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 6:15 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Friday, we will have a high of 32 with sunshine returning. Friday night, we will have a low of 10 with clear skies. Wind chill values look to be near or below 0.

Starting on Friday, we will see ice/snow melting. However, it will refreeze overnight in the form of black ice.

Saturday, the high will be 35 with sunny skies. Saturday night, temps will fall to 15.

Whatever we see melt on the roadways will refreeze overnight. Black ice will be possible for several days until the roadways become clear.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

41-year-old Gloria Ann Jordan
WF woman killed roommate by sitting on her, police say
A 14-year-old boy from Texas is charged with the murder of his 8-year-old brother, who was shot...
Texas teen charged after 8-year-old brother fatally shot
Snow ends Thursday afternoon
An officer-involved shooting was reported at the Walmart on Lawrence Road Tuesday evening.
Man killed in WF officer-involved shooting identified
Angela Nommensen, 33, is charged with felony harassment after she allegedly pulled a gun on a...
Woman accused of pulling gun on clerk over mask argument

Latest News

Your First Alert Weather Team is here watching out for you!
Friday Snow Day
Bitterly Cold into the Weekend
weather
Black ice on roadways will be problematic for a few days
Snow ends Thursday afternoon