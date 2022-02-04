Black ice will be problematic for a few days

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Friday, we will have a high of 32 with sunshine returning. Friday night, we will have a low of 10 with clear skies. Wind chill values look to be near or below 0.

Starting on Friday, we will see ice/snow melting. However, it will refreeze overnight in the form of black ice.

Saturday, the high will be 35 with sunny skies. Saturday night, temps will fall to 15.

Whatever we see melt on the roadways will refreeze overnight. Black ice will be possible for several days until the roadways become clear.

