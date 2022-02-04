City of Wichita Falls gives Friday weather update

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The City of Wichita Falls gave a 10 a.m. weather update on streets, travel services, and more on Friday as it continued to battle the winter storm.

The City stressed that while the Streets Departments has cleared a lot of snow from the streets, and is now spreading a traction mix on intersections and hills, road conditions throughout the city are still treacherous. Residents are encouraged to stay off the roads unless absolutely necessary.

The Transfer Station and Landfill will be closed on Saturday, Feb. 5. Officials are hoping to reopen the facilities by Monday.

In other transportation news, FallsRide bus services will not be running any routes on Friday, and all flights in and out of Wichita Falls Municipal Airport have been canceled for the day.

Wichita Falls City offices are closed, and only emergency personnel are working. Residents should dial 911 for emergencies, or call the Wichita Falls Police Department’s non-emergency number at (940) 720-5000.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.