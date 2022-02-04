Energy saving tips during winter storm

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - After last year’s freeze, ERCOT took extra measures to winterize the Lone Star State’s grid.

Even with these measures, however, there is expected to be a record demand this week. In light of this, ERCOT is asking Texans to conserve as much energy as possible during Winter Storm Landon.

Vice President of APPI Energy, Dan Forgacs, says the biggest change we can make is with our thermostat. Nearly half of the energy we use in our homes comes from heating or cooling and dialing down that thermostat, even if it’s just one degree, can make a big difference.

“The Department of Energy says for every one degree that you lower your thermostat, you can save around one to three percent on your heating bill,” Forgacs said.

