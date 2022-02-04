Email City Guide
JOB OPENING: News Content Specialist

KAUZ News Channel 6 is hiring?
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 11:42 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
KAUZ, the CBS affiliate in Wichita Falls, TX is recruiting a self-starter who is able to work under tight deadlines and has the ability to learn how to operate news broadcast equipment for our team of News Content Specialists. The successful candidate will embrace a culture that blends news content gathering with production operation, including studio cameras, audio and graphics software, video editing, and field production. Night, weekend, and early morning shifts are required, including holidays.

Those candidates with the ambition to get their broadcasting careers in motion can apply by sending their resume and any links to your work to ASMCareers@kauz.com.  Drug screen required. No phone calls please.

As a condition of employment, American Spirit Media will require that newly hired, employees, whether part-time or full-time, be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus by the first workday to the extent permitted by applicable law unless you qualify for a medical or religious accommodation.  EOE-M/F/D/V

