Oncor brings in extra trucks as a precaution

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - If you’ve noticed a number of electrical trucks around Wichita Falls, don’t panic; they’re there out of caution.

Officials from the utility service company said they wanted to have extra hands on deck during this year’s storm in case lines went down.

As of Thursday afternoon, the company says there are no outages in the WF area and the only worry comes from what happens at night during the rest of the week.

“Other than some tree limbs that may fall or something that may be weighted down or give weight and fall into a line or a potential vehicle accident that might occur, we’ll hopefully maintain a minimum amount of outages,” Oncor Area Manager Gordon Drake said. “We do have additional resources we did bring in prior to the start of the storm.”

