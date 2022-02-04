Restaurants keep doors open to hungry residents during winter storm

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - While some business owners in Wichita Falls decided to keep their doors closed Thursday due to the snowy road conditions, others gave residents who happened to be out and about a place to eat a meal and an opportunity for their staff to not miss a day of work.

One business owner said they just wanted to have a place for those enjoying the snow day to be able to get a bite to eat, while another said they spent the morning giving rides to their staff members, who otherwise wouldn’t have made it in.

“When I determined that I was able to drive on the road, I said let’s go ahead and open it up and sure enough my staff took me up on picking them up. I think I picked up four or five of my employees this morning and we came in and we made some things happen,” Phillip Allen, owner of Pho Corner, said.

Pho Corner and Backporch Drafthouse were some of the few businesses, let alone restaurants, that opened their doors for customers to dine in or carry out orders. Allen said as long he had power and his staff were willing to help serve customers, that’s exactly what he was going to do.

“We have a great following of customers and I know they were hoping we were going to be open, so I’m glad that we didn’t disappoint them with that aspect of it, but we also have employees that need to pay their bills. As a small business we have to pay our bills,” Allen said.

“My dad is the one who brings me to work because I lost my car and so he was like ‘I’m stuck I can’t get out of the driveway,’ so I told Phillip and he was like I’ll come get you, what’s your address,” said Erica Copeland, a cook at Pho Corner.

Allen even understood that some of his team members were parents and with schools and daycares closed, he made sure their kids had a place to go as well.

“It’s awesome. I’ve never worked at a place where they’re like oh we got TV, we got free food for the kids,” Copeland said.

“Bring them up here, we got the couches. I’ll sign into my Disney+ account, we’ll take care of the kids so everybody can come in and work. Being a father myself, I understand the importance of that,” Allen said.

And on the other side of Wichita Falls, another restaurant spent the day welcoming customers too.

“We had full extension of opening, just like any other day. I think it’s important to be open not only for my business but for families that might lose electricity. Then the grocery stores, I know I went shopping and the shelves were empty. People are always looking for a place to eat,” Carlee Smith, general manager at Backporch Drafthouse, said.

Allen said as far as Friday goes, he may open and close earlier than normal to make sure his staff avoid driving in the ice when it’s dark. Smith said they will also be cautious of the weather to plan when they should close as well.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.