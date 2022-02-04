TxDOT seeing some improvements on high-volume roads

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Adele Lewis, public information officer for the Texas Department of Transportation said they’ve made progress on major roads such as the interstate. Although crews are working hard to plow the snow, more work needs to be done.

“The plows were out last night as well plowing around the clock,” said Lewis.

TxDOT is using salt and sand to help give vehicles more traction.

“And also keep the snow, and ice from freezing on the roadway,” added Lewis. “We were able to make great headway on our major freeways and we were also able to get off on to some of the lesser travel roadways and at least make a pass on it. Today is another good workday for us because we’ll be able to make even more progress today,” said Lewis.

TxDOT crews are working around the clock but drivers should be aware of a few things:

There’s ice underneath the snow so drive slowly Plow trucks are only going 25 mph Snow plow drivers are constantly changing their speed during operations

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.