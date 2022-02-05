Email City Guide
Firefighters learn how to fight wildfires through academy training

The Texas A&M Forest Service partnered with fire departments.
Firefighters from across the country are gathering in Wichita Falls to learn how to battle wildfires.
Firefighters from across the country are gathering in Wichita Falls to learn how to battle wildfires.(KAUZ)
By Chantale Belefanti
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 10:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Firefighters from across the country are gathering in Wichita Falls to learn how to battle wildfires.

The Wichita Falls Fire Department, Burkburnett Fire Department, and Texas A&M Forest Service of North Texas have come together to expose firefighters to basic wildfire training.

“At the basic level, you’re just looking at protecting the unburned area and working with hand tools up to a strike team leader, which is over five or six engines,” said Donald Hughes, Deputy Chief of Operations for the Wichita Falls Fire Department.

The academy is hosted every year, except last year since firefighters weren’t able to take classes due to COVID.

