Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

First responders navigate winter road conditions

They say it helps to be familiar with neighborhoods to find alternate routes.
By Tanner Deleon
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 8:07 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - First responders have been navigating through bad road conditions when driving to a scene. However, their main priority is to stay safe on the way to their destination because arriving a few minutes late is better than not arriving at all.

“It does no good for us to get in a hurry and have an accident then not be able to show and provide services to our citizens,” Sgt. Charlie Eipper, Public Information Officer for the Wichita Falls police Department, said. “We know that we are going to have to drive slow, we are going to have to plan well, we are going to have to anticipate stops.”

Even with the challenges they face, they have ways of tackling the issue so they can still serve the community.

“A couple of the safety features that we have, all of our new equipment has automatic snow chains,” Chief Jason Baber, Battalion Chief for the Wichita Falls Fire Department, said. “So what is different from the old trucks, we had to put the chains on the tires. These have chains that drop down and rotate underneath the tires so we the operator can deploy them from a button inside the truck.”

They also have to keep the hose on the truck from freezing.

“Another thing that we do when it gets below freezing is a lot of times we will drain the pump,” Baber said. “We won’t have water around the pump. Now we will still have it in the tank but when we get to a scene we prime the pump so it keeps the pipes from busting.”

Officials say being familiar with neighborhoods helps so they can avoid trouble spots, but still get to the scene.

“One of the things is knowing the city,” Eipper said. “Different routes to different places as if we can avoid those areas, especially bridges if they are frozen over. If we can avoid those we are going to.”

For the fire department, they say it is fairly easy to put out fires in these conditions but when responding to wrecks, they stay on high alert.

“Whenever we have a major accident, it is dangerous to be on the side of the road because you are there for an accident and a lot of times there can be a secondary accident caused by us stopping traffic or holding up a lane,” Baber said.

Both departments say to continue to drive with caution through the weekend. They also said that they want to compliment the city and the citizens; saying preparation and caution have been great thus far.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

41-year-old Gloria Ann Jordan
WF woman killed roommate by sitting on her, police say
City of Wichita Falls gives Friday weather update
Pho Corner and Backporch Drafthouse were some of the few businesses.
Restaurants keep doors open to hungry residents during winter storm
A 14-year-old boy from Texas is charged with the murder of his 8-year-old brother, who was shot...
Texas teen charged after 8-year-old brother fatally shot
An officer-involved shooting was reported at the Walmart on Lawrence Road Tuesday evening.
Man killed in WF officer-involved shooting identified

Latest News

Two kids grin as Michael Grace shows WF how to enjoy a snow day.
Wichita Falls enjoys a snow day
Katie grins as Ken shows off one of the two gorgeous dogs.
Meep and Moe are looking for their forever home
Wichita Falls
TxDOT talks Friday road conditions
Katie grins as Ken shows off one of the two gorgeous dogs.
Meep and Moe are hoping for a home