First responders navigate winter road conditions

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - First responders have been navigating through bad road conditions when driving to a scene. However, their main priority is to stay safe on the way to their destination because arriving a few minutes late is better than not arriving at all.

“It does no good for us to get in a hurry and have an accident then not be able to show and provide services to our citizens,” Sgt. Charlie Eipper, Public Information Officer for the Wichita Falls police Department, said. “We know that we are going to have to drive slow, we are going to have to plan well, we are going to have to anticipate stops.”

Even with the challenges they face, they have ways of tackling the issue so they can still serve the community.

“A couple of the safety features that we have, all of our new equipment has automatic snow chains,” Chief Jason Baber, Battalion Chief for the Wichita Falls Fire Department, said. “So what is different from the old trucks, we had to put the chains on the tires. These have chains that drop down and rotate underneath the tires so we the operator can deploy them from a button inside the truck.”

They also have to keep the hose on the truck from freezing.

“Another thing that we do when it gets below freezing is a lot of times we will drain the pump,” Baber said. “We won’t have water around the pump. Now we will still have it in the tank but when we get to a scene we prime the pump so it keeps the pipes from busting.”

Officials say being familiar with neighborhoods helps so they can avoid trouble spots, but still get to the scene.

“One of the things is knowing the city,” Eipper said. “Different routes to different places as if we can avoid those areas, especially bridges if they are frozen over. If we can avoid those we are going to.”

For the fire department, they say it is fairly easy to put out fires in these conditions but when responding to wrecks, they stay on high alert.

“Whenever we have a major accident, it is dangerous to be on the side of the road because you are there for an accident and a lot of times there can be a secondary accident caused by us stopping traffic or holding up a lane,” Baber said.

Both departments say to continue to drive with caution through the weekend. They also said that they want to compliment the city and the citizens; saying preparation and caution have been great thus far.

