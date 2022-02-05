Icy Cold Night Ahead

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Ice and snow that melted on Friday will all refreeze tonight as temperatures fall down through the teens and into the single digits in some places. It will be a bitterly cold start to Saturday but sunshine warms us up into the upper 30s and lower 40s by the afternoon. This will help further melt snow and ice. Sunday and early next week will continue the warming trend with no big signs of cold air headed our way anytime soon.

