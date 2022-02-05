Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Icy Cold Night Ahead

By Ken Johnson
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 6:49 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Ice and snow that melted on Friday will all refreeze tonight as temperatures fall down through the teens and into the single digits in some places. It will be a bitterly cold start to Saturday but sunshine warms us up into the upper 30s and lower 40s by the afternoon. This will help further melt snow and ice. Sunday and early next week will continue the warming trend with no big signs of cold air headed our way anytime soon.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

41-year-old Gloria Ann Jordan
WF woman killed roommate by sitting on her, police say
A 14-year-old boy from Texas is charged with the murder of his 8-year-old brother, who was shot...
Texas teen charged after 8-year-old brother fatally shot
Pho Corner and Backporch Drafthouse were some of the few businesses.
Restaurants keep doors open to hungry residents during winter storm
City of Wichita Falls gives Friday weather update
An officer-involved shooting was reported at the Walmart on Lawrence Road Tuesday evening.
Man killed in WF officer-involved shooting identified

Latest News

Black Ice into Saturday Morning
City of Wichita Falls gives Friday weather update
Your First Alert Weather Team is here watching out for you!
Black ice will be problematic for a few days
Your First Alert Weather Team is here watching out for you!
Friday Snow Day