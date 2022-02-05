Meep and Moe are hoping for a home

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Friday brought a respite from the storm, and two potential new best friends in our Pet of the Week segment!

Katie Lister from Emily’s Legacy Rescue introduced us to Meep and Moe, two brothers looking for a home. The dogs are miniature pinscher mixes, and while Katie predicted that they might put on another five pounds, they won’t be getting much bigger.

Ken took advantage of Meep’s laidback attitude, cradling the dog like a baby before proudly showing him off to the prompter. His brother Moe was more curious about the studio, and together the two dogs made the perfect pair.

If you’re interested in adopting the two brothers, you can contact Emily’s Legacy Rescue through their website or Facebook page. The organization has a $125 adoption fee for dogs, which covers multiple medical procedures and gives your future furball(s) a microchip in case they ever get lost.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.