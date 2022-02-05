Race to watch: Clay County Judge

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Our Texas primary election coverage continues with the race for Clay County Judge. That seat is up for grabs.

“I don’t have the experience as a judge, but I have some knowledge of how the courts work,” Charles Lawson, candidate for Clay County Judge, said. “I’ve done a lot report writing in the patrol,” said Charles CD Lawson, candidate for Clay County Judge.

“One of the things that I’m really most happy about is the opportunity to serve and county judge has been a great avenue to do that,” Incumbent Clay County Judge Mike Campbell said. “We’ve accomplished some really good things.”

What Lawson said he lacks in experience, he makes up for in a eagerness to learn. He hopes if given the opportunity for the position to bring some changes of his own.

“What I’d like to see happen is the tax rate go down,” Lawson said. “It’s going to be hard, but there are ways to cut budgets without affecting services.”

While Campbell said in three short years he’s already helped save the county money on its electricity bill and brought in new businesses, but he does admit there is still more work to be done.

“The two things that are really a priority for us is a new roof for the courthouse, also getting broadband out to the more rural communities,” Campbell said. “We’ve got several places in Clay County that have no access to dial-up or anything else. It is just a barren area. We’re working with internet service providers like Spectrum to put up towers and they are planning to pull several miles of fiber out into our northern county.”

A final question for each candidate was about why they feel voters should choose them when they head to the polls.

“I will be looking out for their best interest,” Lawson said.

“I’ve got on the job training,” Campbell said. “You know what you’re going to get. If you liked what I’ve done so far then I would hope you would continue to vote for me.”

Campbell and Lawson will be participating in Clay County candidate forums on the following dates:

Monday, Feb. 7 at the Thornberry Community Center at 6 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 8. at the Dean Community Center at 6 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 10 at the Henrietta Community Center at 6 p.m.

Early voting begins on Feb. 14.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.