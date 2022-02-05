Return to sunshine

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Clear skies and sunshine this weekend will continue to melt away the snow and ice. Overnight tonight temperatures will fall below freezing once again, causing ice to reform on roads that are not fully cleared. Use extreme caution especially if you are out early Sunday morning. A warming trend will continue into the better part of next week with highs looking to reach the 50s and 60s. There are no rain chances this week either.

