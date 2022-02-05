Email City Guide
TBI in need of blood donations following winter weather

By Ebonee Coleman
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 10:14 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Snow has stopped falling from the sky, but something else that this week’s winter storm also impacted was blood drives.

An account consultant with the Texas Blood Institute said 712 units of blood were lost just on Thursday alone due to cancelations of blood drives that were set to be held at schools and businesses that have been closed since Wednesday.

Putting an anticipated 70 percent decrease in the institute collections across north Texas, Schaffner said while some of those blood drives have been scheduled for next week, it may not be enough to replenish a supply that is desperately needed.

“It takes 1,200 units a day to make sure we have a stock for our local hospitals because of our patients needing it whether it be for surgeries, COVID, traumas, so it’s very essential to get out there and donate blood for your communities.”

Texas Blood Institute staff will be hosting blood drives here in Wichita Falls next week at Rider High School and the Wichita Falls theatre. All you have to do is be at least 16, have parental consent and weigh at least 100 pounds. If you are 17 or older, you don’t need parental consent, but you do have to weigh at least 110 pounds. Everyone is required to bring a photo ID and go through a medical screening to donate.

To schedule an appoint for any upcoming blood drives, click here.

