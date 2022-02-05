TxDOT talks Friday road conditions

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) said the sun is playing a role in melting the snow. Adele Lewis, public information officer of TxDOT, explained how the sun is making the ice and snow slushy and what that means for drivers.

“It’s breaking the bond with the ice down below all the snow,” Lewis said. “With the sun coming out, it gives us the infrared rays to help melt the snow and ice. More importantly, it goes through the process of sublimation. When sublimation happens when temperatures are below 32, so technically they’re not warm enough to melt any of this stuff. But the water turns into a vapor and dissipates into the air. So, that’s what’s helping us.”

While things were looking up Friday morning, drivers could experience a refreezing when temperatures drop.

“It’s going to be dangerous tonight and tomorrow morning because we do have this snow that’s melting, and it’s running onto the roadways. So, as soon as it turns dark tonight, it’s going to freeze again. We are going to freeze again. And some of this water will act as Black ice because it will trickle across the lane and it will look like you’re on pavement, but you’re not. You are on the ice,” Lewis said.

