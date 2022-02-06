Girls basketball scores - Feb. 5, 2022
Published: Feb. 5, 2022 at 7:11 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Check out the high school girls basketball scores from Saturday afternoon!
|HOME
|SCORE
|AWAY
|SCORE
|City View
|50
|Holliday
|55
|Electra
|28
|Benjamin
|40
|Burkburnett
|36
|Mineral Wells
|27
|Midway
|47
|Prairie Valley
|28
|Hirschi
|34
|Iowa Park
|48
|Munday
|57
|Crowell
|42
|Nocona
|41
|Bowie
|33
|Plainview
|26
|Christ Academy
|49
Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.