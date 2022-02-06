Email City Guide
Girls basketball scores - Feb. 5, 2022

By Robyn Hearn
Published: Feb. 5, 2022 at 7:11 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Check out the high school girls basketball scores from Saturday afternoon!

HOMESCOREAWAYSCORE
City View50Holliday55
Electra28Benjamin40
Burkburnett36Mineral Wells27
Midway47Prairie Valley28
Hirschi34Iowa Park48
Munday57Crowell42
Nocona41Bowie33
Plainview26Christ Academy 49

