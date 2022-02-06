WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Clear skies and sunshine will mean more warmer weather this week. For Monday, expect a high near 54. This will continue to melt off the snow that is left. Overnight lows will be below freezing for a few more days so keep an eye out for slick spots on the roads. Tuesday and Wednesday will have a high in the 60s. There are no rain chances this week.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.