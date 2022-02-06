Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

More warmer weather

By Mason Brighton
Published: Feb. 6, 2022 at 3:42 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Clear skies and sunshine will mean more warmer weather this week. For Monday, expect a high near 54. This will continue to melt off the snow that is left. Overnight lows will be below freezing for a few more days so keep an eye out for slick spots on the roads. Tuesday and Wednesday will have a high in the 60s. There are no rain chances this week.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

If you have any information on this crime, you can call the Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers at...
Crime of the week: Catalytic converter thefts continue in Wichita Falls
41-year-old Gloria Ann Jordan
WF woman killed roommate by sitting on her, police say
Charles Lawson and Incumbent Clay County Judge Mike Campbell.
Race to watch: Clay County Judge
KAUZ Saturday
Return to sunshine
Texas governor candidate Beto O’ Rourke hosted a ‘Keeping the Lights On’ campaign on at WF MPEC.
Beto O’ Rourke makes campaign stop in WF

Latest News

KAUZ Saturday
Return to sunshine
Icy Cold Night Ahead
Black Ice into Saturday Morning
City of Wichita Falls gives Friday weather update