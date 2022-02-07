Email City Guide
Big Brothers Big Sisters Recipient of the Give Light Awards

Highlighting National Mentoring Month
Big Brothers Big Sisters - Give Light Awards
By Samantha Forester
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 5:03 PM CST
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The News Channel 6 City Guide is a segment that shines a spotlight on the hot spots around town, fun places to go, the best places to shop and giving back to the community!

We’re kicking off the year by honoring Big Brothers Big Sisters of Wichita County and highlighting National Mentoring Month!

They are the January’s recipient of the Give Light Awards-Junior League of Wichita Falls!

Partner with them to Ignite Potential. Give back to our community-

Be A Mentor: www.bbbstx.org/wichitacounty

