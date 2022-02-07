Big Brothers Big Sisters Recipient of the Give Light Awards

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The News Channel 6 City Guide is a segment that shines a spotlight on the hot spots around town, fun places to go, the best places to shop and giving back to the community!

We’re kicking off the year by honoring Big Brothers Big Sisters of Wichita County and highlighting National Mentoring Month!

They are the January’s recipient of the Give Light Awards-Junior League of Wichita Falls!

Partner with them to Ignite Potential. Give back to our community-

Be A Mentor: www.bbbstx.org/wichitacounty

Follow our News Channel 6 City Guide page: City Guide Mornings with Julia Melim News Channel 6 for more updates and events in the community!

For more City Guide episodes, click here: https://bit.ly/3toEiJx

If you would like your business, event, or nonprofit featured on the News Channel 6 City Guide, contact us at CityGuide@KAUZ.com or (940) 757-0691.

Tune into #CityGuide every morning during our 5AM & 6AM Morning Newscasts!

#GiveLight #bigbrothersbigsisters #GiveLightAwards #JuniorLeague

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.