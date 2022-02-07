Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Lineman rescues seagull trapped on power line in Myrtle Beach

(Source: Jennifer Greer)
By Michael Owens and Gray News Staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 10:01 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF/Gray News) - A dramatic rescue of a seagull was caught on camera in Myrtle Beach on Sunday.

Jennifer Greer sent a video to WMBF of the bird being trapped on a cable in the coastal South Carolina city.

The video shows a Santee Cooper lineman raised up in a bucket truck to get the seagull down.

After bringing it in closer, the lineman was able to untangle the seagull before it quickly flew away.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas governor candidate Beto O’ Rourke hosted a ‘Keeping the Lights On’ campaign on at WF MPEC.
Beto O’ Rourke makes campaign stop in WF
41-year-old Gloria Ann Jordan
WF woman killed roommate by sitting on her, police say
If you have any information on this crime, you can call the Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers at...
Crime of the week: Catalytic converter thefts continue in Wichita Falls
KAUZ Saturday
Return to sunshine
More warmer weather

Latest News

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer was the intended target of a 2020 kidnapping plot, federal officials said.
2nd guilty plea planned in alleged plot to kidnap Michigan governor
A Utah man stops stranger from jumping off of an overpass. ()
Man notices someone about to leap from bridge, intervenes
First lady Jill Biden remarks "I was disappointed" free community college got cut from Build...
Jill Biden says bills aren’t footballs to ‘pass or pivot’
FILE - In this Nov. 9, 2020, file photo, people stand in front of electronic slot machines in a...
Casino tracks down tourist who walked away from winning slot machine jackpot
First lady Jill Biden remarks "I was disappointed" free community college got cut from Build...
Jill Biden disappointed free community college cut from 'Build Back Better'