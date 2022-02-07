Mild weather returns this week

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Monday, we are continuing to see improving road conditions. There are still a few areas of icy spots.

However, these are mainly limited to areas under overpasses and shaded regions. Other than that, we are looking at perfect roadways.

The high Monday will be 57 with sunny skies. Monday night, we will have a low of 32 with clear skies.

Tuesday, we will have a high of 69 with sunny skies. Tuesday night, we will have a low of 29 with partly cloudy skies.

Wednesday, we will have a high of 65 with sunny skies.

