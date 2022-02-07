Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Mild weather returns this week

By Garrett James
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 6:51 AM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Monday, we are continuing to see improving road conditions. There are still a few areas of icy spots.

However, these are mainly limited to areas under overpasses and shaded regions. Other than that, we are looking at perfect roadways.

The high Monday will be 57 with sunny skies. Monday night, we will have a low of 32 with clear skies.

Tuesday, we will have a high of 69 with sunny skies. Tuesday night, we will have a low of 29 with partly cloudy skies. 

Wednesday, we will have a high of 65 with sunny skies.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas governor candidate Beto O’ Rourke hosted a ‘Keeping the Lights On’ campaign on at WF MPEC.
Beto O’ Rourke makes campaign stop in WF
41-year-old Gloria Ann Jordan
WF woman killed roommate by sitting on her, police say
If you have any information on this crime, you can call the Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers at...
Crime of the week: Catalytic converter thefts continue in Wichita Falls
KAUZ Saturday
Return to sunshine
More warmer weather

Latest News

More warmer weather
weather
Mild weather returns this week
KAUZ Saturday
Return to sunshine
Icy Cold Night Ahead