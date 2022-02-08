Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Owner of teddy bear lost at Milwaukee airport has been found

The special bear is one that's given to children with congenital heart defects and those who undergo open heart surgery. (WDJT, MITCHELL MILWAUKEE AIRPORT, CNN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 1:02 PM CST|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (Gray News) - The owner of a teddy bear that was lost at Milwaukee’s General Mitchell International Airport has been found.

“Exciting update! We have located the owner!” the airport tweeted Wednesday. “We couldn’t have done this without each of you and all the media who helped to spread the word!”

The airport tweeted they are working out the details for the reunion.

Airport officials had earlier said the teddy bear likely belongs to a person traveling in or out of the city Jan. 4.

This particular teddy bear is extra special because it is given to children who are born with congenital heart defects.

PHOTOS: The teddy bear was left at Milwaukee's General Mitchell International Airport. (Source: CNN Newsource)

While the stuffed animal waits to be reunited with its owner, it’s enjoying the airport and has even made some new friends like Violet, another stuffed animal that was left behind.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. CNN Newsource contributed to this report. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash happened in the 1600 block of Keeler Avenue.
Wichita Falls man dies after Keeler Avenue crash
Counselors will be available at the high school to assist students and staff as they cope with...
WFISD announces long-time teacher’s passing
The request was made on Wednesday.
Independent prosecutors requested for Sheriff Duke, Lee Harvey investigations
Conner Landers, 7, spent several days in the hospital after he was attacked by a dog. His...
7-year-old attacked, dragged by dog before neighbor saves him
Mothers Riccy Padilla-Hernandez, 28, and her roommate, 34-year-old Yures Molina, are both...
Moms charged after 6 kids left in ‘filth and squalor,’ police say

Latest News

FILE - In this Dec. 4, 2014, file photo, released by the Oregon Department of Fish and...
Judge restores protections for gray wolves across much of US
FILE - A protester holds a sign demanding justice for Amir Locke at a rally on Saturday, Feb....
Cop safety cited in no-knock warrant ahead of Locke’s death
FILE - Bob Saget arrives at a screening of "MacGruber" on Dec. 8, 2021, in Los Angeles. Saget's...
Medical examiner: Bob Saget died from unseen blow to head
Canadian truckers have brought part of Canada's capital (Source: CNN, CTV, City of...
Truckers’ border bridge blockade forces shutdowns at auto plants
The fastest year-over-year inflation in 40 years has wiped out the benefit of rising paychecks...
US inflation highest in 40 years, with no letup in sight