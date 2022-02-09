2 deaths, 56 new COVID cases reported in Wichita Co. on Wednesday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Two deaths and 56 new COVID cases were reported in Wichita County on Wednesday, according to the Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District.

DATE DEATHS AGES NEW CASES HOSPITALIZED Monday, Feb. 7, 2022 5 40s, 70s (2), 80s, 90s 62 66 Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022 0 - 33 65 Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022 2 60s, 90s 56 59

Health officials report 59 Wichita County residents are currently hospitalized.

Last week, a total of seven deaths and 625 cases were reported by the health district.

