2 deaths, 56 new COVID cases reported in Wichita Co. on Wednesday
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 2:16 PM CST
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Two deaths and 56 new COVID cases were reported in Wichita County on Wednesday, according to the Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District.
|DATE
|DEATHS
|AGES
|NEW CASES
|HOSPITALIZED
|Monday, Feb. 7, 2022
|5
|40s, 70s (2), 80s, 90s
|62
|66
|Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022
|0
|-
|33
|65
|Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022
|2
|60s, 90s
|56
|59
Health officials report 59 Wichita County residents are currently hospitalized.
Last week, a total of seven deaths and 625 cases were reported by the health district.
