2 deaths, 56 new COVID cases reported in Wichita Co. on Wednesday

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 2:16 PM CST
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Two deaths and 56 new COVID cases were reported in Wichita County on Wednesday, according to the Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District.

DATEDEATHSAGESNEW CASESHOSPITALIZED
Monday, Feb. 7, 2022540s, 70s (2), 80s, 90s6266
Tuesday, Feb. 8, 20220-3365
Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022260s, 90s5659

Health officials report 59 Wichita County residents are currently hospitalized.

Last week, a total of seven deaths and 625 cases were reported by the health district.

