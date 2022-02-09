Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Cost of fast food continues to rise

McDonald’s increased its menu prices by about 6% last year.
McDonald’s increased its menu prices by about 6% last year.(Gray)
By CNN staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 2:56 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Like many other things, fast food is getting more expensive.

Chipotle reported Tuesday a typical order from them costs about 10% more than it did a year ago.

McDonald’s increased its menu prices by about 6% last year, and Starbucks hiked its prices once in October and then again in January.

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reports food away from home got about 6% more expensive in 2021, and experts say that trend will continue this year.

They blame the rising costs partly on the increases in restaurant wages, costs of ingredients and transportation expenses.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash happened in the 1600 block of Keeler Avenue.
Wichita Falls man dies after Keeler Avenue crash
Counselors will be available at the high school to assist students and staff as they cope with...
WFISD announces long-time teacher’s passing
The request was made on Wednesday.
Independent prosecutors requested for Sheriff Duke, Lee Harvey investigations
Conner Landers, 7, spent several days in the hospital after he was attacked by a dog. His...
7-year-old attacked, dragged by dog before neighbor saves him
Mothers Riccy Padilla-Hernandez, 28, and her roommate, 34-year-old Yures Molina, are both...
Moms charged after 6 kids left in ‘filth and squalor,’ police say

Latest News

FILE - In this Dec. 4, 2014, file photo, released by the Oregon Department of Fish and...
Judge restores protections for gray wolves across much of US
FILE - A protester holds a sign demanding justice for Amir Locke at a rally on Saturday, Feb....
Cop safety cited in no-knock warrant ahead of Locke’s death
FILE - Bob Saget arrives at a screening of "MacGruber" on Dec. 8, 2021, in Los Angeles. Saget's...
Medical examiner: Bob Saget died from unseen blow to head
Canadian truckers have brought part of Canada's capital (Source: CNN, CTV, City of...
Truckers’ border bridge blockade forces shutdowns at auto plants
The fastest year-over-year inflation in 40 years has wiped out the benefit of rising paychecks...
US inflation highest in 40 years, with no letup in sight