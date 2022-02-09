Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Independent prosecutors requested for Sheriff Duke, Lee Harvey investigations

The request was made on Wednesday.
The request was made on Wednesday.
By Dakota Mize
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 4:47 PM CST|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita County District Attorney John Gillespie filed Wednesday a request for the appointment of two attorney pro tems for all matters related to the public dispute between Sheriff David Duke and former commissioner Lee Harvey.

Duke publicly announced investigations his office is conducting involving Harvey, according to the request letter.

The sheriff’s office investigation comes as Harvey is running for the Wichita County Commissioner Precinct 2 seat against Incumbent Mickey Fincannon. In response, Harvey has contacted the Texas Rangers and asked for an abuse-of-power investigation against Duke.

The Texas Rangers then reportedly informed Harvey that they would need a letter from the district attorney requesting the investigation since Duke is an elected official. Harvey made that request on Wednesday.

In the request letter, Gillespie is requesting an independent prosecutor to be appointed to review Harvey’s claims of the need for an investigation regarding Duke. This prosecutor will also decide whether or not to sign the letter requesting a Texas Rangers investigation. Gillespie has also requested a second persecutor to handle any investigation Duke has announced he is conducting against Harvey.

Gillespie stated that because his office works closely with the sheriff’s office and because his office has worked with Harvey when he was a commissioner, it is necessary for outside parties to handle each situation for an impartial investigation.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash happened in the 1600 block of Keeler Avenue.
Wichita Falls man dies after Keeler Avenue crash
Counselors will be available at the high school to assist students and staff as they cope with...
WFISD announces long-time teacher’s passing
Conner Landers, 7, spent several days in the hospital after he was attacked by a dog. His...
7-year-old attacked, dragged by dog before neighbor saves him
Mothers Riccy Padilla-Hernandez, 28, and her roommate, 34-year-old Yures Molina, are both...
Moms charged after 6 kids left in ‘filth and squalor,’ police say

Latest News

The semi was allegedly hauling cars in the northbound lanes near Electra.
Semi catches fire on US 287
Wichita County Precinct 2 Commissioner Candidate Mickey Fincannon
Fincannon exploring possible criminal complaint against former Commissioner
PETS Clinic Lubbock
P.E.T.S. Clinic offering vaccine clinic in Iowa Park
Canadian truckers have brought part of Canada's capital (Source: CNN, CTV, City of...
Canada truckers protest about 'freedom'
You can check out our First Alert Weather forecast on our First Alert 6 weather app.
A cold front arrives Friday night