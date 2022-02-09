Independent prosecutors requested for Sheriff Duke, Lee Harvey investigations

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita County District Attorney John Gillespie filed Wednesday a request for the appointment of two attorney pro tems for all matters related to the public dispute between Sheriff David Duke and former commissioner Lee Harvey.

Duke publicly announced investigations his office is conducting involving Harvey, according to the request letter.

The sheriff’s office investigation comes as Harvey is running for the Wichita County Commissioner Precinct 2 seat against Incumbent Mickey Fincannon. In response, Harvey has contacted the Texas Rangers and asked for an abuse-of-power investigation against Duke.

The Texas Rangers then reportedly informed Harvey that they would need a letter from the district attorney requesting the investigation since Duke is an elected official. Harvey made that request on Wednesday.

In the request letter, Gillespie is requesting an independent prosecutor to be appointed to review Harvey’s claims of the need for an investigation regarding Duke. This prosecutor will also decide whether or not to sign the letter requesting a Texas Rangers investigation. Gillespie has also requested a second persecutor to handle any investigation Duke has announced he is conducting against Harvey.

Gillespie stated that because his office works closely with the sheriff’s office and because his office has worked with Harvey when he was a commissioner, it is necessary for outside parties to handle each situation for an impartial investigation.

