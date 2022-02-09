Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Jury selection moving swiftly in Breonna Taylor-related case

FILE - This undated file photo provided by the Louisville Metro Police Department shows Officer...
FILE - This undated file photo provided by the Louisville Metro Police Department shows Officer Brett Hankison.(Courtesy of Louisville Metro Police Department via AP, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 1:42 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Jury selection is moving swiftly in the trial of a former Kentucky police officer involved in the botched drug raid that left Breonna Taylor dead.

Brett Hankison’s attorney had expressed concerns that intense publicity would make it hard to seat a jury in Taylor’s hometown of Louisville.

Hankison is a former Louisville officer. He’s charged with firing shots that went into an apartment next door to Taylor’s.

The judge in the case said Wednesday that the jury selection is moving ahead of schedule.

The jury pool was expanded to about 250 people because of Taylor’s widely publicized death and massive street protests in Louisville.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash happened in the 1600 block of Keeler Avenue.
Wichita Falls man dies after Keeler Avenue crash
Counselors will be available at the high school to assist students and staff as they cope with...
WFISD announces long-time teacher’s passing
The request was made on Wednesday.
Independent prosecutors requested for Sheriff Duke, Lee Harvey investigations
Conner Landers, 7, spent several days in the hospital after he was attacked by a dog. His...
7-year-old attacked, dragged by dog before neighbor saves him
Mothers Riccy Padilla-Hernandez, 28, and her roommate, 34-year-old Yures Molina, are both...
Moms charged after 6 kids left in ‘filth and squalor,’ police say

Latest News

FILE - In this Dec. 4, 2014, file photo, released by the Oregon Department of Fish and...
Judge restores protections for gray wolves across much of US
FILE - A protester holds a sign demanding justice for Amir Locke at a rally on Saturday, Feb....
Cop safety cited in no-knock warrant ahead of Locke’s death
FILE - Bob Saget arrives at a screening of "MacGruber" on Dec. 8, 2021, in Los Angeles. Saget's...
Medical examiner: Bob Saget died from unseen blow to head
Canadian truckers have brought part of Canada's capital (Source: CNN, CTV, City of...
Truckers’ border bridge blockade forces shutdowns at auto plants
The fastest year-over-year inflation in 40 years has wiped out the benefit of rising paychecks...
US inflation highest in 40 years, with no letup in sight