Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Multiple Texoma athletes sign NLI’s

By Robyn Hearn
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 5:07 PM CST|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Multiple Texoma athletes signed national letters of intents to play sports at the college level.

From Rider:

- Addyson Self - Hardin Simmons University (basketball)

“Whenever I went to tour, the campus was beautiful,” said Self. “The coach really reminded me of my volleyball coach of how she pushes me to be better than the person in front of us. Pushes us to help the person behind.”

- Eduardo Cerna - Midwestern State University (soccer)

- Dylan Christian - McMurray University (soccer)

- Keiran Shaw - Hardin Simmons University (football)

- Reese Frantom - Amarillo College (baseball)

- Haze Johnson - Bethany College (football)

From Iowa Park:

- Jaydon Southard - Stephen F. Austin (football)

“Started talking to my linebacker coach, Coach Rogers, over there,” said Southard. “He really built a relationship with me. When I went on my official visit I took the chance and I loved it. It was family up there. I felt comfortable.”

From Burkburnett:

- Cayden Blanton - East Central University (baseball)

“The coaches, the campus was just a really nice environment,” said Blanton. “The place was just great. The air was good. The facilities are great.”

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash happened in the 1600 block of Keeler Avenue.
Wichita Falls man dies after Keeler Avenue crash
Counselors will be available at the high school to assist students and staff as they cope with...
WFISD announces long-time teacher’s passing
The request was made on Wednesday.
Independent prosecutors requested for Sheriff Duke, Lee Harvey investigations
Conner Landers, 7, spent several days in the hospital after he was attacked by a dog. His...
7-year-old attacked, dragged by dog before neighbor saves him
Mothers Riccy Padilla-Hernandez, 28, and her roommate, 34-year-old Yures Molina, are both...
Moms charged after 6 kids left in ‘filth and squalor,’ police say

Latest News

Taylor Davis cashing in the second goal of the night
High school soccer scores - Feb. 9, 2022
Haze Johnson signs with Bethany College
Haze Johnson signs with Bethany College
Check out the boys basketball scores and highlights from Tuesday night!
Boys basketball scores - Feb. 8, 2022
Check out the high school girls basketball scores from Tuesday night!
Girls basketball scores - Feb. 8, 2022