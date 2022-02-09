Multiple Texoma athletes sign NLI’s

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Multiple Texoma athletes signed national letters of intents to play sports at the college level.

From Rider:

- Addyson Self - Hardin Simmons University (basketball)

“Whenever I went to tour, the campus was beautiful,” said Self. “The coach really reminded me of my volleyball coach of how she pushes me to be better than the person in front of us. Pushes us to help the person behind.”

- Eduardo Cerna - Midwestern State University (soccer)

- Dylan Christian - McMurray University (soccer)

- Keiran Shaw - Hardin Simmons University (football)

- Reese Frantom - Amarillo College (baseball)

- Haze Johnson - Bethany College (football)

From Iowa Park:

- Jaydon Southard - Stephen F. Austin (football)

“Started talking to my linebacker coach, Coach Rogers, over there,” said Southard. “He really built a relationship with me. When I went on my official visit I took the chance and I loved it. It was family up there. I felt comfortable.”

From Burkburnett:

- Cayden Blanton - East Central University (baseball)

“The coaches, the campus was just a really nice environment,” said Blanton. “The place was just great. The air was good. The facilities are great.”

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.