Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Vernon ISD receives $100,000 donation

Vernon ISD receives $100,000 donation
Vernon ISD receives $100,000 donation(Vernon ISD)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 5:25 PM CST|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VERNON, Texas (KAUZ) - Vernon ISD received a $100,000 donation from the Vernon Auto Group on Tuesday.

The money will go toward Vernon High School athletic department renovations in the all purpose facility, the weight room and locker rooms.

Vernon ISD recognized Chris Slaydon and the Vernon Auto Group as Partners in Education at the school district’s February Board Meeting.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash happened in the 1600 block of Keeler Avenue.
Wichita Falls man dies after Keeler Avenue crash
Counselors will be available at the high school to assist students and staff as they cope with...
WFISD announces long-time teacher’s passing
The request was made on Wednesday.
Independent prosecutors requested for Sheriff Duke, Lee Harvey investigations
Conner Landers, 7, spent several days in the hospital after he was attacked by a dog. His...
7-year-old attacked, dragged by dog before neighbor saves him
Mothers Riccy Padilla-Hernandez, 28, and her roommate, 34-year-old Yures Molina, are both...
Moms charged after 6 kids left in ‘filth and squalor,’ police say

Latest News

The semi was allegedly hauling cars in the northbound lanes near Electra.
Semi catches fire on US 287
Wichita County Precinct 2 Commissioner Candidate Mickey Fincannon
Fincannon exploring possible criminal complaint against former Commissioner
PETS Clinic Lubbock
P.E.T.S. Clinic offering vaccine clinic in Iowa Park
Canadian truckers have brought part of Canada's capital (Source: CNN, CTV, City of...
Canada truckers protest about 'freedom'
You can check out our First Alert Weather forecast on our First Alert 6 weather app.
A cold front arrives Friday night