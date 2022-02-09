Vernon ISD receives $100,000 donation
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 5:25 PM CST|Updated: 22 hours ago
VERNON, Texas (KAUZ) - Vernon ISD received a $100,000 donation from the Vernon Auto Group on Tuesday.
The money will go toward Vernon High School athletic department renovations in the all purpose facility, the weight room and locker rooms.
Vernon ISD recognized Chris Slaydon and the Vernon Auto Group as Partners in Education at the school district’s February Board Meeting.
