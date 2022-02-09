Email City Guide
WFISD announces long-time teacher’s passing

Counselors will be available at the high school to assist students and staff as they cope with the loss.
By Avery Ikeda
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 5:17 PM CST|Updated: 22 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Independent School District has announced the death of a long-time employee.

WFISD announced the passing of Monica Hicks-Bailey, a special education teacher at Wichita Falls High School and district employee of eight years, in a Facebook post on Wednesday.

“The staff at Wichita Falls High School is devastated by the loss of Ms. Hicks-Bailey,” said WFHS Principal Christy Nash in a statement from the school district. “To me, she was more than an employee at WFHS. She was a dear friend, and I will miss her terribly. I know that I speak for the rest of the staff when I say that her presence and beautiful smile will be sorely missed.”

Counselors will be available at the high school to assist students and staff as they cope with the loss of Ms. Hicks-Bailey. News Channel 6 sends our sincere condolences to her friends and family.

