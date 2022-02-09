Wichita Falls man dies after Keeler Avenue crash

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A Wichita Falls man died Wednesday after he was involved in a crash on Keeler Avenue just before 2 p.m., according to the Wichita Falls Police Department.

Officers were first called to investigate a possible pin-in accident. Upon arrival, they found a Jeep that had left the roadway after hitting a vehicle trailer. The Jeep was occupied by one person, 49-year-old Nathan Austin of Wichita Falls.

Police said passersby removed Austin from the car and started CPR. He was eventually taken to United Regional and pronounced dead.

Witnesses reportedly told police that Austin was seen slumped over while the Jeep was traveling before the accident. Investigators believe the crash was caused by a medical episode Austin suffered while driving.

Austin’s body has been sent off for an autopsy, and the investigation is still ongoing.

