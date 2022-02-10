Burkburnett PD to donate bicycles to kids

BURKBURNETT, Texas (KAUZ) - The Burkburnett Police Department is giving back to their community in a special way. Next week, they are donating free bicycles to kids between the ages of six and 10.

Here’s the catch: they’re looking for special kids who have completed an act of kindness. The department’s police chief said they came up with the idea to show kids that doing something that helps another person can have its rewards.

“It’s always our job to the exemplify the idea of virtue and show those behaviors and examples of those behaviors to our community, this is just a wonderful opportunity for that to be paid forward in our community,” Fred C. Tillman, Burkburnett PD police chief, said.

The department asked people to comment on their Facebook page and share why they believe their kiddo deserves a brand new bicycle. Again, winners will be picked next week.

“We thought this would be a great opportunity for us to promote that, have some children show some kindness and responsibility for the community,” Lt. Shane Culp, with Burkburnett PD, said.

