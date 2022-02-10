Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Burkburnett PD to donate bicycles to kids

By Mason Brighton and KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 10:22 PM CST|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURKBURNETT, Texas (KAUZ) - The Burkburnett Police Department is giving back to their community in a special way. Next week, they are donating free bicycles to kids between the ages of six and 10.

Here’s the catch: they’re looking for special kids who have completed an act of kindness. The department’s police chief said they came up with the idea to show kids that doing something that helps another person can have its rewards.

“It’s always our job to the exemplify the idea of virtue and show those behaviors and examples of those behaviors to our community, this is just a wonderful opportunity for that to be paid forward in our community,” Fred C. Tillman, Burkburnett PD police chief, said.

The department asked people to comment on their Facebook page and share why they believe their kiddo deserves a brand new bicycle. Again, winners will be picked next week.

“We thought this would be a great opportunity for us to promote that, have some children show some kindness and responsibility for the community,” Lt. Shane Culp, with Burkburnett PD, said.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash happened in the 1600 block of Keeler Avenue.
Wichita Falls man dies after Keeler Avenue crash
Counselors will be available at the high school to assist students and staff as they cope with...
WFISD announces long-time teacher’s passing
The request was made on Wednesday.
Independent prosecutors requested for Sheriff Duke, Lee Harvey investigations
Conner Landers, 7, spent several days in the hospital after he was attacked by a dog. His...
7-year-old attacked, dragged by dog before neighbor saves him
Mothers Riccy Padilla-Hernandez, 28, and her roommate, 34-year-old Yures Molina, are both...
Moms charged after 6 kids left in ‘filth and squalor,’ police say

Latest News

The semi was allegedly hauling cars in the northbound lanes near Electra.
Semi catches fire on US 287
Wichita County Precinct 2 Commissioner Candidate Mickey Fincannon
Fincannon exploring possible criminal complaint against former Commissioner
PETS Clinic Lubbock
P.E.T.S. Clinic offering vaccine clinic in Iowa Park
Canadian truckers have brought part of Canada's capital (Source: CNN, CTV, City of...
Canada truckers protest about 'freedom'
You can check out our First Alert Weather forecast on our First Alert 6 weather app.
A cold front arrives Friday night