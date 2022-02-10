A cold front arrives Friday night

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Thursday, we will have a high of 68 with generally sunny skies. The wind will shift from the north to the south today. Thursday night, we will have a low of 39 with clear skies.

Friday, we will warm up to a high of 75 with sunny skies. Friday night, we will have a low of 38 with clouds returning. A cold front will move into Texoma Friday night.

This cold front will drop temps into the low-50s on Saturday. However, by Superbowl Sunday, we will return to the mid-60s.

On Valentine’s Day, we will have a high of 72 with sunny skies. Wednesday, a storm system looks to approach Texoma. This system will bring rain chances back to the forecast starting on Wednesday.

