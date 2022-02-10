Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

A cold front arrives Friday night

By Garrett James
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 7:38 AM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Thursday, we will have a high of 68 with generally sunny skies. The wind will shift from the north to the south today. Thursday night, we will have a low of 39 with clear skies.

Friday, we will warm up to a high of 75 with sunny skies. Friday night, we will have a low of 38 with clouds returning. A cold front will move into Texoma Friday night.

This cold front will drop temps into the low-50s on Saturday. However, by Superbowl Sunday, we will return to the mid-60s.

On Valentine’s Day, we will have a high of 72 with sunny skies. Wednesday, a storm system looks to approach Texoma. This system will bring rain chances back to the forecast starting on Wednesday.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash happened in the 1600 block of Keeler Avenue.
Wichita Falls man dies after Keeler Avenue crash
Counselors will be available at the high school to assist students and staff as they cope with...
WFISD announces long-time teacher’s passing
The request was made on Wednesday.
Independent prosecutors requested for Sheriff Duke, Lee Harvey investigations
Conner Landers, 7, spent several days in the hospital after he was attacked by a dog. His...
7-year-old attacked, dragged by dog before neighbor saves him
Mothers Riccy Padilla-Hernandez, 28, and her roommate, 34-year-old Yures Molina, are both...
Moms charged after 6 kids left in ‘filth and squalor,’ police say

Latest News

Fantastic end to the week
weather
A cold front arrives Friday night
Loving this Weather
Great Weather into Friday