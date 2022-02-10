Email City Guide
Fantastic end to the week

By Mason Brighton
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 2:43 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Clear skies and sunshine looks to stick around for a while longer but rain chances do return next week. For Thursday expect a high near 71. Overnight temps fall into the mid-30s before more warm weather tomorrow. Friday will have a high in the 70s. Saturday a cold front will mean a chilly, windy day with a high near 50. Sunday into next week temps look to climb back into the 60s and 70s. Next Wednesday a large front pushes into the area giving us widespread rain chances for the second half of the week.

