Fighter jet from Luke AFB in Arizona crashes; pilot not seriously hurt

BUCKEYE, Ariz. (Arizona’s Family/Gray News) - Luke Air Force base officials are investigating after a fighter jet crashed during a routine training mission Thursday morning. It happened around 11 a.m. about 15 miles northwest of the military base, just north of White Tanks Mountain.

Military officials say a French-made Mirage F1 went down in the middle of nowhere, so no one on the ground was hurt. The Air Force sent crews from the base fire department, explosives ordnance specialists and security police to secure the site, and the Buckeye Fire Department was also on scene.

The plane was destroyed. John Rupp, director of foreign military sales for Airborne Tactical Advantage Company, confirmed it was one of his company’s jets that went down.

“The pilot is safe and doing well,” Rupp told The Associated Press.

The pilot was taken to a hospital for evaluation and is being treated for only minor injuries. It’s unclear what caused the crash, and an investigation is underway.

The plane had been operating out of Luke, the Air Force’s main base for training F-35 fighter pilots. Brig. Gen. Gregory Kreuder, commander of the base’s 56th Fighter Wing, said in a statement that the base is committed to safety.

“We are thankful for the continued outstanding support Luke receives from our community partners, especially during difficult situations like this,” Kreuder said. “Finally, I’m grateful nobody was hurt on the ground and the pilot was safely recovered with only minor injuries.”

ATAC is one of a growing number of contractors that fly aircraft to help train military aviators. The company provides aggressor aircraft to help military fighter pilots learn their trade as well as other services to the military. Airborne Tactical Advantage Company released the following statement:

“Today, an ATAC Mirage F1 fighter aircraft supporting military flight training at Luke Air Force Base was destroyed when it crashed in an uninhabited area outside the base. The pilot safely ejected and is being treated for minor injuries. ATAC is investigating the incident and will work with relevant authorities to determine the cause and take any remedial action that is necessary. We ask for your understanding as we work through all the details of this investigation. ATAC will provide more information as it becomes available.”

Previous crash involving Mirage F1

Another Mirage F1 operated by a different contractor crashed in Las Vegas last year as the pilot came in to land at nearby Nellis Air Force Base. The pilot was killed. The May 24 crash happened after the pilot had an inflight emergency and crashed into a neighborhood shortly. Pilot Nicholas Hunter Hamilton, 43, of Las Vegas, reported a “flap issue” and ejected shortly before the plane hit the ground.

Hamilton retired after 20 years as a U.S. Air Force fighter pilot and had been employed by military contractor Draken International.

Copyright 2022 Arizona’s Family via Gray Media Group, Inc. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved.