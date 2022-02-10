Fincannon exploring possible criminal complaint against former Commissioner

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Mickey Fincannon is exploring a possible criminal complaint against the former Commissioner for Precinct 2, according to new documents from the Wichita County District Attorney.

An email from Fincannon to DA John Gillespie asked who to send the complaint to, given “all the current controversy involving any other investigations.” The Feb. 10 email asked Gillespie for a fast response, and Gillespie forwarded it in a message to Judge Jeff McKnight of the 30th District Court almost two hours after it was sent and received.

In his message to Judge McKnight, Gillespie asked that the two independent prosecutors he had requested on Feb. 9 be able to handle situations related to “any claims Commissioner Fincannon is now making, and any other criminal complaints/investigations relating to former Commissioner Harvey which may arise.” Gillespie had initially asked for independent prosecutors due to conflicts of interest.

While Fincannon did not refer to former Commissioner Lee Harvey by name in his email to Gillespie, the two men have been publicly feuding since Fincannon accused his predecessor of mismanaging county funds during his tenure as the Commissioner for Precinct 2. Harvey argued that the data had been misrepresented, and claimed the accusations were timed to coincide with the upcoming election.

The Wichita County Sheriff has also been involved in the dispute. Sheriff David Duke reportedly launched an investigation into the allegations against Harvey. The former Commissioner said the sheriff overstepped boundaries and stated he would file an investigation against him for abuse of power.

Both Fincannon and Harvey are running for the Precinct 2 seat on the Wichita County Commissioner’s Court.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.