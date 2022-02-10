Lee Harvey facing allegations of over-spending county funds

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - We’re days away from early voting as accusations fly between the two candidates for the Precinct 2 seat on the Wichita County Commissioners Court.

Incumbent Mickey Fincannon has accused his predecessor Lee Harvey of overspending county funds between 2016 and 2019. Harvey said the timing of these accusations is directly related to the upcoming election.

“People ask, why would I bring it up now,” Mickey Fincannon, Wichita County Commissioner Precinct 2 said. “Now is the time to bring it up. He wants his job back, lets show the people how he was running his job before.”

A report was released that Harvey was over-spending, resulting in the precinct having a balance deficit in 2019.

“The report is correct, but he should have just put the report out there and let people draw their own conclusions but he didn’t do that,” Harvey said. “He told the people that I wasted almost $1.2 million. That is not true.”

Harvey said the numbers are accurate, but they were misrepresented and that after the balance deficit in 2019, money returned to the fund balance.

“In 2020, there was already $200,000 back in the fund balance, where it showed in 2019 a negative $94,500,” Harvey said. “At the end of 2021, there is going to be over $700,000 back in the fund balance which he is taking credit for and he did absolutely nothing.”

“Year after year he was using more money than what he was bringing in,” Fincannon said. “That is equivalent to me and you getting paid $1,000 a week and in our checkbook we are writing $1,400 worth of checks a week.”

Harvey believes this is only being brought up to impact the election and any investigation into it will show he is innocent.

“If he wasn’t trying to impact the election, why didn’t he do that a year ago,” Harvey said. “Why didn’t he send that into the attorney general’s office a year ago when they did their investigation? Because there is nothing there. He is just trying to make the people cast doubt on Lee Harvey.”

Sheriff Duke reportedly launched an investigation into the allegations on Harvey. Harvey said he overstepped his boundaries and has filed an investigation into Sheriff Duke for an abuse of power.

Wichita County District Attorney John Gillespie announced that the feud had become so public he is requesting two independent prosecutors who would handle each set of claims and all investigations.

