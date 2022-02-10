Loving this Weather

Email City Guide
By Ken Johnson
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 6:50 PM CST|Updated: 20 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Temperatures will remain nice and spring-like through the end of this week. Highs on Thursday will be back in the 60s with 70s by Friday. A strong front arrives Friday night with blustery north winds on the back side of it, ushering in a quick shot of chilly air. Highs on Saturday with an increase in clouds will be in the 40s. We’ll be back in the 60s on Sunday.

