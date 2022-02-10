Wichita County gets new voting machines

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - With early voting right around the corner, you may notice a significant change when walking into polls: the voting machine.

Instead of using a rotary dial, voters will now get a piece of paper with a barcode they scan to pull up their specific races for their precinct. They’ll then use a touch screen to make their selections, which are recorded on paper with their barcode.

After reviewing their picks on the paper, they’ll go to a final station and scan it to complete their voting process, leaving both a digital and paper trail.

While the machines for this year are different, what you need to bring to vote remains the same. Just come prepared with a photo ID with your current address.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.