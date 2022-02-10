P.E.T.S. Clinic offering vaccine clinic in Iowa Park

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For those who can’t make the trip to Wichita Falls, P.E.T.S. clinic will be offering low-cost vaccinations this Saturday in Iowa Park.

The clinic will run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the IP Reclaim Center. Rabies, Bordetella, and other life-saving vaccines will be available in addition to reduced-cost heartworm medicine and microchipping.

“Heartworms are on the rise. They’re 100% deadly if left untreated but, they’re also 100% preventable,” P.E.T.S. Vet Technician Kari Banahan said. “This is our way as a clinic to say, let me help you out and get your dog heartworm tested and vaccines.”

P.E.T.S. also plans on having a similar clinic in Electra on February 26th. The hope is that these outside clinics will ensure pets in rural areas get vital vaccinations that may be unavailable in the area.

Owners do not need to bring anything, but please remember to make sure dogs are leashed, and cats are crated when you arrive.

