WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A semi-truck reportedly caught fire on US 287 at around 12:40 p.m. on Thursday.

The semi was allegedly hauling cars in the northbound lanes by Midway Church Rd., near Electra.

According to the Electra Police Department, the fire was put out and Texas DPS is investigating the cause of the incident.

