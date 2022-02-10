Texoma counties establish Adult Sexual Assault Response Teams

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A new law in Texas aims to improve how various agencies respond to sexual assault calls. Senate Bill 476 mandates that each county establish an Adult Sexual Assault Response Team.

The team’s members are made up of law enforcement, prosecutors and medical professionals.

“Domestic violence, in particular, is one of those offenses where if you are not in front of the victim fairly quickly they may decide not to prosecute or get cold feet, whatever the case may be,” Casey Polhemus, 97th District Attorney, said.

This group will oversee every sexual assault case.

“It will be viewed by all of these entities because each of them has a different viewpoint, and see if everything that can be done, has been done,” Kevin Benton, Montague County Judge, said.

The law also allows smaller counties with a population of less than 250,000 to create a multi-county team. This is the route Montague, Clay and Archer counties have taken.

“Those three counties are also in the 97th district and so since our district attorney administrators over all three of those counties, that was the ideal situation,” Judge Benton said.

Judge Benton explained they plan on appointing their team’s administrator to someone based in Wichita County.

“So if we need a sexual assault nurse examiner or we need a forensic interviewer to be on the team and one is not in Montague, Clay, or Archer, then we can utilize those people out of Wichita County,” Judge Benton said.

Polhemus added this team helps to open up discussions between various responding agencies.

“Somebody will have a resource and so that will help, I think just these victims get the help they need faster,” Polhemus said.

First Step believes this is an excellent step in the right direction.

“Everybody has their job right, and so if we don’t stay on the same page then we are not really making a change,” Turnbow said.

From the initial 911 call to the last day of a trial, victims will never have to go through the process alone.

“It guarantees that there is someone there to help support them in that,” Michelle Turbow, executive director of First Step, said. “If we’ve got, you know, 114 (victims) in the city of Wichita Falls alone last year that were reported, that’s a scary number to think about what is not reported.”

The Adult Sexual Assault Response Team for Montague, Clay, and Archer counties plans to meet later on this month to appoint its members. Every team is required to meet at least once every quarter.

