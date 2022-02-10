TxDOT to detour northbound U.S. 287 traffic near Childress on Thursday
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 9:18 PM CST|Updated: 18 hours ago
CHILDRESS, Texas (KAUZ) - U.S. 287 northbound traffic west of Childress will be detoured starting at 8 a.m. on Thursday.
Motorists traveling west of Childress on U.S. 287 will be detoured to U.S. 83 north of Childress to State Highway 256 to Memphis, Texas, until 5 p.m.
TxDOT crews will be repairing pavement on the Baylor Creek Bridge.
