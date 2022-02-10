TxDOT to detour northbound U.S. 287 traffic near Childress on Thursday

CHILDRESS, Texas (KAUZ) - U.S. 287 northbound traffic west of Childress will be detoured starting at 8 a.m. on Thursday.

Motorists traveling west of Childress on U.S. 287 will be detoured to U.S. 83 north of Childress to State Highway 256 to Memphis, Texas, until 5 p.m.

TxDOT crews will be repairing pavement on the Baylor Creek Bridge.

