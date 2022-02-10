Wichita County hosts primary election candidate forum

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita County candidates running for positions in the primary election gave voters a chance to get to know them and most importantly, what they stand for.

This took place at the The Forum on Thursday, just days before early voting begins on Monday.

Candidates that spoke in front of voters had two minutes apiece to answer a series of three questions. Voters who attended said they learned a lot and feel better prepared to head to the polls.

“I mainly came here to learn about the candidates that are asking for our votes to be public officials,” James Gowen, Wichita County voter, said. “I believe it’s important to know who you’re voting for and why.”

Candidates that were in attendance are running for positions including Wichita County treasurer, district clerk, justice of the peace precinct 4, county judge and county commissioner.

