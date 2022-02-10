Email City Guide
Wichita County pleads for residents to answer jury summons

By Ebonee Coleman and KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 10:36 PM CST|Updated: 17 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita County district clerk’s office mailed out 500 summons this week, but only 140 people showed up at the Wichita Falls MPEC where jury selection is being held.

County officials said it’s been an issue since trials restarted last August. They said they’ve been trying to get back to holding trials while still being safe during the pandemic, but it seems those efforts still aren’t enough.

“We used to call 450 in, then when the pandemic hit we started calling in 600, and then when we went back to the courthouse for one week when our numbers were down, it worked out pretty good,” Patti Flores, Wichita County district clerk, said.

With COVID cases fluctuating, the county has once again begun utilizing larger rooms in the MPEC to space out jurors.

“This Friday we’re mailing out 1,000 jury summons because we have three big cases starting the week of February 28 and so we need a lot of jurors,” Flores, said.

“When you go up to the courthouse, everybody’s crammed in the hallway and then even in the courtroom. At the MPEC, they were able to use a bigger room, and I felt pretty good about it,” Michael Lane, a juror, said. “Our system allows for a person accused of a crime, if they so choose, to be tried by a jury of your peers. The way the system works, they have to have those jurors so it’s important.”

And while none of the court judges said they have needed to postpone cases due to a lack of jurors, it’s been a struggle. Lane said unless you meet certain exemptions like being a single parent, being over 70 years old, or being a student, you should be showing up for jury duty.

“I know Monday the 89th, 30th, and 78th all needed a panel and we didn’t have enough, but the 78th received one today,” Flores said.

“I’m 60 but I still work and I don’t know if I’m any better than anybody else at doing it, but I do feel like it’s part of your duty, if you can serve, to serve,” Lane said.

Consequences for failing to show up for jury duty without a reasonable exemption or filing a false exemption could get you slapped with a fine of up to $500 or a $1,000 fine if you fail to respond to the summons altogether.

