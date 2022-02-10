Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Wichita Falls ISD in need of more substitute teachers

The district plans to increase pay for subs.
By Chantale Belefanti
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 9:28 PM CST|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls ISD is experiencing what the rest of the nation is struggling with when it comes to hiring substitute teachers. A former WFISD math teacher said she understands what substitute teachers may be up against.

“When you’re subbing, you’re trying to take the place of someone else,” Rosie Flanigan, former WFISD teacher, said. “First of all, you don’t know whose shoes you’re stepping into. You don’t know what kind of classroom that teacher has left you to deal with.”

WFISD officials believe there are not enough certified teachers.

“The other part of the equation is since masks cannot be mandated, only to be encouraged within the school district, our teacher absentee has risen from nine percent last year to seventeen percent this year,” Cyndy Kohl, director of human resources for WFISD, said.

The district hopes teachers will come back to the classroom with increased pay.

“To encourage substitutes that are currently in our pool to accept more jobs during the month,” Kohl said. “If we get subs to accept more jobs then our fill rate goes up and we have substitutes in classrooms instead of principals having to cover that through other personnel that’s on campus.”

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash happened in the 1600 block of Keeler Avenue.
Wichita Falls man dies after Keeler Avenue crash
Counselors will be available at the high school to assist students and staff as they cope with...
WFISD announces long-time teacher’s passing
The request was made on Wednesday.
Independent prosecutors requested for Sheriff Duke, Lee Harvey investigations
Conner Landers, 7, spent several days in the hospital after he was attacked by a dog. His...
7-year-old attacked, dragged by dog before neighbor saves him
Mothers Riccy Padilla-Hernandez, 28, and her roommate, 34-year-old Yures Molina, are both...
Moms charged after 6 kids left in ‘filth and squalor,’ police say

Latest News

The semi was allegedly hauling cars in the northbound lanes near Electra.
Semi catches fire on US 287
Wichita County Precinct 2 Commissioner Candidate Mickey Fincannon
Fincannon exploring possible criminal complaint against former Commissioner
PETS Clinic Lubbock
P.E.T.S. Clinic offering vaccine clinic in Iowa Park
Canadian truckers have brought part of Canada's capital (Source: CNN, CTV, City of...
Canada truckers protest about 'freedom'
You can check out our First Alert Weather forecast on our First Alert 6 weather app.
A cold front arrives Friday night