Wichita Falls ISD in need of more substitute teachers

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls ISD is experiencing what the rest of the nation is struggling with when it comes to hiring substitute teachers. A former WFISD math teacher said she understands what substitute teachers may be up against.

“When you’re subbing, you’re trying to take the place of someone else,” Rosie Flanigan, former WFISD teacher, said. “First of all, you don’t know whose shoes you’re stepping into. You don’t know what kind of classroom that teacher has left you to deal with.”

WFISD officials believe there are not enough certified teachers.

“The other part of the equation is since masks cannot be mandated, only to be encouraged within the school district, our teacher absentee has risen from nine percent last year to seventeen percent this year,” Cyndy Kohl, director of human resources for WFISD, said.

The district hopes teachers will come back to the classroom with increased pay.

“To encourage substitutes that are currently in our pool to accept more jobs during the month,” Kohl said. “If we get subs to accept more jobs then our fill rate goes up and we have substitutes in classrooms instead of principals having to cover that through other personnel that’s on campus.”

