2 deaths, 55 new COVID cases reported in Wichita Co. on Friday

Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more.(KLTV Photo)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 2:49 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Two deaths and 55 new COVID cases were reported in Wichita County on Friday, according to the Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District.

DATEDEATHSAGESNEW CASESHOSPITALIZED
Monday, Feb. 7, 2022540s, 70s (2), 80s, 90s6266
Tuesday, Feb. 8, 20220-3365
Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022260s, 90s5659
Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022--4466
Friday, Feb. 11, 2022270s (2)5558

Health officials report 58 Wichita County residents are currently hospitalized.

Last week, a total of seven deaths and 625 cases were reported by the health district.

FROM THE WICHITA FALLS - WICHITA COUNTY PUBLIC HEALTH DISTRICT

For Friday, February 11, 2022 there are 55 new cases, 58 hospitalizations and 2 deaths (70s).

For the week ending February 11, 2022 the Wichita Falls Wichita County Public Health District is reporting a total of 250 new cases, 9 deaths and 58 hospitalizations.

Death: 554 (up 9) - 31,205 (70s); 25,842 (40s) NUTD Moderna; 28,404 (80s); 32,108 (70s) NUTD Janssen; 32,772 (90s); 32,002 (90s) NUTD Pfizer; 32,419 (60s); 32,220 (70s) UTD Pfizer; 32,420 (70s)

There are 102 (40.8%) new cases who are up to date on their vaccinations. There are 148 (59.2%) of new cases who are not up to date on their vaccinations.

There are 119 new re-infection cases. Of those, 20 (16.8%) are up to date on their vaccinations; 99 (83.2%) are not up to date on their vaccinations.

Of the 58 individuals hospitalized today, 22 are vaccine breakthrough cases; of the 22, 8 are up to date and 14 have completed their primary series, but are not up to date.

Of the 58 individuals hospitalized today, 5 are re-infections.

Positivity Rate = 27%

On Wednesday this week, the Health District received 11 genotype interpretation results from DSHS.  The specimens were submitted to DSHS on 01/12/2022.  Of the 11, 8 detected the Omicron variant and 3 detected the Delta variant. The individuals were up to date on their vaccinations.   One additional result was received from Solaris Diagnostics laboratory in Nicholasville, Kentucky.  The genotype interpretation for the 1 specimen detected the Omicron variant.  This individual was not vaccinated.

Total Hospitalizations = 58

Stable - 43

Critical - 15

0-5

No hospitalizations

6-10

No hospitalizations

11-19

Stable - 1

20 - 29

Stable - 1

Critical - 1

30 - 39

Stable - 1

Critical - 1

40 - 49

Stable - 4

50 - 59

Stable - 9

Critical - 1

60 - 69

Stable - 10

Critical - 4

70 - 79

Stable - 10

Critical - 2

80+

Stable - 7

Critical - 6

