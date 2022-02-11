2 deaths, 55 new COVID cases reported in Wichita Co. on Friday
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Two deaths and 55 new COVID cases were reported in Wichita County on Friday, according to the Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District.
|DATE
|DEATHS
|AGES
|NEW CASES
|HOSPITALIZED
|Monday, Feb. 7, 2022
|5
|40s, 70s (2), 80s, 90s
|62
|66
|Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022
|0
|-
|33
|65
|Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022
|2
|60s, 90s
|56
|59
|Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022
|-
|-
|44
|66
|Friday, Feb. 11, 2022
|2
|70s (2)
|55
|58
Health officials report 58 Wichita County residents are currently hospitalized.
Last week, a total of seven deaths and 625 cases were reported by the health district.
FROM THE WICHITA FALLS - WICHITA COUNTY PUBLIC HEALTH DISTRICT
For Friday, February 11, 2022 there are 55 new cases, 58 hospitalizations and 2 deaths (70s).
For the week ending February 11, 2022 the Wichita Falls Wichita County Public Health District is reporting a total of 250 new cases, 9 deaths and 58 hospitalizations.
Death: 554 (up 9) - 31,205 (70s); 25,842 (40s) NUTD Moderna; 28,404 (80s); 32,108 (70s) NUTD Janssen; 32,772 (90s); 32,002 (90s) NUTD Pfizer; 32,419 (60s); 32,220 (70s) UTD Pfizer; 32,420 (70s)
There are 102 (40.8%) new cases who are up to date on their vaccinations. There are 148 (59.2%) of new cases who are not up to date on their vaccinations.
There are 119 new re-infection cases. Of those, 20 (16.8%) are up to date on their vaccinations; 99 (83.2%) are not up to date on their vaccinations.
Of the 58 individuals hospitalized today, 22 are vaccine breakthrough cases; of the 22, 8 are up to date and 14 have completed their primary series, but are not up to date.
Of the 58 individuals hospitalized today, 5 are re-infections.
Positivity Rate = 27%
On Wednesday this week, the Health District received 11 genotype interpretation results from DSHS. The specimens were submitted to DSHS on 01/12/2022. Of the 11, 8 detected the Omicron variant and 3 detected the Delta variant. The individuals were up to date on their vaccinations. One additional result was received from Solaris Diagnostics laboratory in Nicholasville, Kentucky. The genotype interpretation for the 1 specimen detected the Omicron variant. This individual was not vaccinated.
Total Hospitalizations = 58
Stable - 43
Critical - 15
0-5
No hospitalizations
6-10
No hospitalizations
11-19
Stable - 1
20 - 29
Stable - 1
Critical - 1
30 - 39
Stable - 1
Critical - 1
40 - 49
Stable - 4
50 - 59
Stable - 9
Critical - 1
60 - 69
Stable - 10
Critical - 4
70 - 79
Stable - 10
Critical - 2
80+
Stable - 7
Critical - 6
