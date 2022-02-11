Police: 9 officers wounded, suspect dead, baby safe after shooting, standoff at Phoenix home

PHOENIX (KPHO/Gray News) – A suspect is dead, a woman is in critical condition, and nine police officers are recovering after an early morning standoff turned into a shooting at a south Phoenix home Friday, police said.

The suspect was found dead inside the home, KPHO reported.

According to the Phoenix Police Department, it all unfolded in the area shortly after 2 a.m. Sgt. Andy Williams said it started with a 911 call about a woman who had been shot.

A single officer was the first to arrive. “He was actually invited by the suspect,” Williams said. “As he approached the doorway, the suspect ambushed him with a gun and shot him several times.”

That officer was hit several times but was able to get to safety. Backup arrived a short time later, according to Williams.

Crews at the scene saw multiple officers hurt and being taken to the hospital. Police said five officers were shot and four others were hurt by bullet shrapnel.

Those officers surrounded the house and started yelling to the occupants to come outside, police said.

At one point, a man with a baby in his arms came out of the house. He put the baby in a carrier on the ground and then put his hands up to show officers he was not a threat.

Officers ordered him to walk backwards to them with his hands up, which he did. That’s when the suspect opened fire again. The baby was not hurt, but four more officers were shot. Another four were injured by shrapnel. Williams said two officers returned fire. A videographer who was there recorded everything.

Police said the suspect barricaded himself inside the house, and SWAT officers tried to negotiate with him. When they eventually went inside, they found him dead. They also found the wounded woman who was the subject of the initial call. Williams said she is in critical condition.

At this point, it’s not clear what led to the initial shooting, and detectives said they are trying to determine how everyone is connected, including the man with the baby.

“[There’s] no information to suggest that he’s part of the ambush, but it’s an ongoing investigation,” Williams said. Investigators believe the suspect and the wounded woman had been a couple.

Two officers were spotted helping one of their own during a shooting in Phoenix. Police said five officers were shot and four others were hurt by bullet shrapnel. (Source: KPHO)

Three officers were taken to Banner University Medical Center for treatment. Two officers were reportedly taken to St. Joseph’s Hospital. All officers involved are in stable condition.

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey asked for prayers, adding that “Arizona is deeply grateful” for their service.

The shooting comes two months after a fellow officer, Tyler Moldovan, was shot eight times, including once to the the head.

“If I seem upset, it’s because I am,” Phoenix Police Chief Jeri Williams said. “This is senseless, doesn’t need to happen and [it] continues to happen over and over again.”

Copyright 2022 KPHO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.